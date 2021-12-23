Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

