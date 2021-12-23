Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 133,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $27,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

