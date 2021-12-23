Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.99. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

