Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,710. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

