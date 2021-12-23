Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.09. 3,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,050. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.58. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

