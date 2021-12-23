Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.