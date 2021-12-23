Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

