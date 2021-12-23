Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.