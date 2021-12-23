Zacks Investment Research Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.