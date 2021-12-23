Zacks Investment Research Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE AI opened at $33.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -23.89.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,309 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 77.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

