Zacks Investment Research Lowers South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

