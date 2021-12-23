Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Buy

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNTY stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.