Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Buy

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are a major headwind to the company. Mainly due to supply-chain woes, overall volumes were flat in the September quarter. December-quarter results are also likely to be hit by these negative factors. Moreover, escalated fuel costs (up 44% in the first nine months of 2021) are hurting the bottom line. However, we are impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in these challenging times . In July 2021, the company's board announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. This was the second dividend hike announced by the company this year. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 33% in the first nine months of 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company's liquidity position is commendable too.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

NSC stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

