Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Buy

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

TWKS stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turing Company Profile

