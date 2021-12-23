Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production in 2021 to range between 315 million tons (Mt) and 320 Mt for 2021. It expects to end this year with production capacity of 341 Mt. For 2021, it expects to produce nickel in the range of 165 kt to 170 kt and copper in the band of 295 kt to 300 kt. Even though iron ore prices had plunged earlier this year, it has picked up lately, on prospects of improving demand in China. China’s property sector is showing signs of improvement. This has also aided copper prices as well. Inflated input and freight costs will likely weigh on the company's margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will aid growth.”

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Vale stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,084.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 502,176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.