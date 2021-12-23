ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $61,183.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00326395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00139048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00088582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003886 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

