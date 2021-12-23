Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $246,312.42 and $2,850.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

