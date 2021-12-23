Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.22. Zhihu shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 13,612 shares changing hands.

ZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 6.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

