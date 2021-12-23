ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 490,954 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZI opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

