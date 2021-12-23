Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $366.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $37,895,009. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $322.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.