-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:WTER traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 665,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

