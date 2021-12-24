-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.