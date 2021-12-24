-$0.12 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 528,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,521. The company has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

