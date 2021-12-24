$0.14 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 573,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 194.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

