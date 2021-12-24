$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

USFD opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

