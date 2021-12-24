$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,593. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

