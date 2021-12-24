$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in CIT Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 194.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 321.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,094,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,852,000 after purchasing an additional 834,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 508,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.