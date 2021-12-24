$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.