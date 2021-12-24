13,967 Shares in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 52.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,134 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGF opened at $4.25 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

