1,425 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 39.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 198.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

