$150.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $150.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.10 billion and the lowest is $149.20 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. 5,862,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.