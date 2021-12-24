$156.16 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to post $156.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $162.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.81 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $10,352,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

