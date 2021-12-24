15,711 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.18% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.