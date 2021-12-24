$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 4,693,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,692. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

