$200.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $200.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

