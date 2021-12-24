$244.50 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $244.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 2U by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 691,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,261. 2U has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.92.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

