2,841 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

