$286.55 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $286.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the highest is $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.95. The company had a trading volume of 118,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

