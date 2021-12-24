$29.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $29.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $32.72 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $118.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.62 billion to $130.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,419,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. Comcast has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

