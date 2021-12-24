$297.12 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post sales of $297.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.47 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $213.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 836,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

