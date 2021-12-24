$303.98 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $303.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

