$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $366.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

