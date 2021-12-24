3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 286.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

