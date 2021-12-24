482 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 482 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InMode by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,375 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $755,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

