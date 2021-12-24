6 Meridian Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 67,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,446. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

