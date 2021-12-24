6 Meridian Sells 2,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,876,000.

VGK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

