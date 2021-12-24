$61.02 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.25 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

