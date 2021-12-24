$71.91 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce $71.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.45 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 650,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

