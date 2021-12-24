Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $1,373,749.52 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 59.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.