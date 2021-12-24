AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

